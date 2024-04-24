There were 84 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Majority of Russian attacks were repelled in Lyman direction - AFU General Staff

The seven hundred and ninety-first day of the Russian Federation’s large-scale armed aggression against our country continues. During the day, 84 combat engagements were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 13 missiles and 51 air strikes, and fired 16 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, and shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation. More than 20 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Khotiivka and Leonivka in the Chernihiv region; Popivka, Simeikyne, Pokrovka in the Sumy region; Veterynarne, Kudiivka, Hatyshche, Pletenivka in the Kharkiv region.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces record 101 combat engagements in frontline over last day, 21 enemy attacks were repelled in Bakhmut and Avdiivka sectors, 24 - in Novopavlivka sector - General Staff

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, our troops repelled one attack near Berestove in the Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Pishchane in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 18 attacks in the areas of Serebrianskyi forestry, Nevske in the Luhansk region; Terniv and Torske in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of Serebrianskyi forestry in the Luhansk region. Over 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling, including Makiivka in the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Torske in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops repelled 13 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Vyimka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy also launched air strikes near Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Andriivka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 461,940 people (+880 per day), 7,242 tanks, 11,808 artillery systems, 13,928 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 15 attacks in the areas of Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Berdychi and Netailove in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions. The enemy also launched air strikes near the towns of Kalynove, Vovche, Oleksandropil, and Arkhanhelske in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Keramik, Arkhanhelske, Soloviove, and Umanske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 16 times. The enemy launched an air strike near Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Maksymilianivka, and Paraskoviivka in the Donetsk region.

Read more: AFU General Staff: 60 combat engagements were recorded over last day, enemy attacks in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions mostly

The situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders once near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region. He also conducted an air strike near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Chervone, Bilohiria, Robotyne, and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to push our units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, he made one unsuccessful attack on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region. He carried out air strikes near the settlements of Beryslav, Olhivka, Krynky in the Kherson region. About 20 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Novotiahynka, Tokarivka in the Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 1 X-59 guided missile and 3 enemy reconnaissance UAVs.

Missile troops struck 1 area of enemy concentration.

Read more: Over last day, 62 combat engagements were recorded in frontline. Russians launched 4 missile and 58 air strikes - General Staff