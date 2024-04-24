Apple demands Telegram to block number of channels for Ukrainian users

Telegram receives letters from Apple demanding to block a number of channels for Ukrainian users.

Pavel Durov, the founder of the messenger, wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

"As for the general news/propaganda channels, we receive official letters from Apple indicating that certain changes are unavoidable, at least for users who log in to Telegram on iPhones with Ukrainian SIM cards," he said.

According to him, in order to maintain access for its users, Telegram must take into account Apple's requests for restrictions. Durov added that he would like to preserve access to uncensored information and opinions, but "it does not always depend on us."

At the same time, the message does not specify which Telegram channels are in question.

