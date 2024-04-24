Qatar and Ukraine expand cooperation to return Ukrainians, - Lubinets

Qatar and Ukraine expand cooperation on the return of Ukrainian citizens.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"I am on a working visit to Qatar. I met with the Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwa Rashid Al-Khater," Lubinets said.

He noted that Qatar, as a leading mediator in the process of reunification of children in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, organized a rehabilitation and recovery program for families whom the Office of the Commissioner helped to reunite as part of the implementation of the approved action plan of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA.

"Ukraine welcomes the fact that Qatar seeks not only to assist in family reunification, but also to improve their well-being in all possible ways, including in terms of health. The above-mentioned program includes medical examination, psychosocial support, as well as familiarization with Qatar and its culture," the Commissioner noted.

He thanked for the mediation and assistance.

"In addition, during the meeting, we discussed the return home of Ukrainian civilians illegally detained by the Russian Federation and prisoners of war. Qatar, in turn, is in favor of expanding mediation activities between Ukraine and Russia. The meeting with the Qatari delegation will continue tomorrow," the Ombudsman emphasized.

He reminded that the return of Ukrainian children and negotiations with Russia are taking place under the mediation of Qatar and Qatari diplomats.

