State Department officially confirms that US secretly transferred long-range ATACMS to Ukraine in March

The US State Department’s deputy spokesman confirmed that in early March it secretly transferred long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine as part of a previous aid package.

This was officially confirmed on Wednesday in Washington, DC, by Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State Vedant Patel.

"Yes, I can confirm that the United States has provided Ukraine with longer-range ATACMS missiles under the President's order," said the US official.

He clarified that President Biden had given an unofficial order to his national security team in February to send the missiles to the Ukrainian side for use on the sovereign territory of Ukraine. The shipment was made as part of the aid package announced by the US on 12 March, and the missiles arrived in Ukraine this month (April - ed.)," Patel said.

"We did not announce this in order to ensure Ukraine's operational security at its request," the State Department spokesman said.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the United States had secretly sent Ukraine long-range ATACMS missiles, which last week struck Russian troops in the temporarily occupied Crimea.