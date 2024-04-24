ENG
During day, Russians fired on 4 communities in Sumy region: they used FPV drones, UAVs and artillery

On April 24, the Russian army fired 6 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 23 explosions were recorded. Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, and Stepanivka communities were shelled.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, the following settlements were shelled:

  • Seredyna-Buda community: there was an attack by FPV kamikaze drones from the territory of Russia (5 explosions). There was also artillery fire (4 explosions).
  • Krasnopillia community: the enemy fired from artillery (12 explosions).
  • Yunakivka community: an explosive device of the VOG (grenade launcher fragmentation round) type was dropped from an enemy quadcopter type UAV (1 explosion).
  • Stepanivka community: an air strike was carried out (1 explosion).

