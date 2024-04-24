Cabinet’s decision to change procedure for issuing passports to men applies only to services of SE "Document" - MFA

The changes in the procedure for issuing passports of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad apply only to documents issued by the State Migration Service upon applications received by the State Enterprise "Document".

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that SE "Document" is a separate state-owned enterprise that is part of the management of the State Migration Service of Ukraine and is not related to the provision of consular services.

"The Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 443 of April 23, 2024 on changes in the procedure for issuing passports of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad concerns documents issued by the State Migration Service of Ukraine on applications received by the State Enterprise ‘Document’, the ministry said.

