Ukraine lost Avdiivka due to delay in aid in Congress - White House

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan acknowledged that the delay in Congress in approving funding for Ukraine allowed Russia to seize some territory, including Avdiivka.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

Commenting on the approval of additional funding for US allies, including Ukraine, Sullivan acknowledged that the process had taken "too long". "The consequences of the delay have been felt in Ukraine. Over the past six months, Ukraine has been forced to save ammunition, and this has led to the loss of some territory in the east, including Avdiivka," the Biden adviser said.

He added that today's $1 billion US military aid package "is great news for Ukraine", but that the Ukrainian armed forces are still under severe pressure on the battlefield.

"And it's quite possible that Russia could make additional tactical gains," Sullivan said, mentioning in particular the attempts of Russian forces to attack the town of Chasiv Yar and settlements east of Avdiivka at the cost of significant losses.

"The fact is that it will take some time to get out of the hole created by the six-month delay before Congress approves additional funding," the White House official concluded.

US Congress approves aid for Ukraine

The US Congress has been considering a bill to help Ukraine since October 2023. At that time, the White House submitted a budget request to Congress that included funding for additional spending to help Ukraine in the amount of about $61.4 billion. However, the issue was not put to a vote due to the position of some Republican congressmen and personally House Speaker Mike Johnson.

In February 2024, the US Senate approved a joint bill to help Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, but House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to put it to a vote.

In April 2024, Mike Johnson proposed his own four separate bills to Congress - on assistance to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and on US national security issues.

On 20 April, the US House of Representatives passed a bill to fund assistance to Ukraine. The Congress also supported the confiscation of frozen Russian assets in the US for Ukraine and voted to extend anti-Russian sanctions.

On 23 April, the document was supported by the US Senate and sent to the President for signature.

On 24 April, US President Joe Biden signed bills to help Ukraine. The same day, the Pentagon announces a new $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine.