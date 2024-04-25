There were 104 combat engagements in frontline yesterday. Majority of them took place in Bakhmut and Avdiivka sectors - General Staff

Defence forces repelled enemy attacks in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka and Orikhivsk sectors.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of AFU.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 13 missile and 56 air strikes, fired 105 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. A number of multi-storey buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.

Over the past day, the following localities were hit by air strikes: Vesele, Bilyi Kolodiaz, Vovchansk, Kyrylivka in Kharkiv region; Serebryanske forestry, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Andriivka, Yevhenivka, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Semenivka, Kalynove, Vovche, Oleksandropil, Arkhanhelske, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Staromaiorske, Urozhaine in Donetsk region; Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav, Olhivka, Krynky in Kherson region.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Read more: There were 84 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Majority of Russian attacks were repelled in Lyman direction - AFU General Staff

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled one attack near Berestove, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 19 times in the areas of Serebryanske forestry, Nevske in Luhansk region; Terny and Torske in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 25 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka of Donetsk region.

Read more: During past 24 hours, 115 combat clashes took place. Defense Forces repelled most of enemy attacks in Avdiivka, Bakhmut, and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 27 attacks in the vicinity of Ocheretyne, Soloviove, Novokalynove, Berdychi and Netailove in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 21 times.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once near Staromaiorske, Donetsk region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy has not abandoned its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Thus, over the past day, the enemy made four unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Read more: State Department officially confirms that US secretly transferred long-range ATACMS to Ukraine in March

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 11 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. Also, Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 1 X-59 guided missile and 3 enemy reconnaissance UAVs.

Missile troops struck 1 area of enemy concentration.