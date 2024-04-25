Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 462,980 people (+1040 per day), 7255 tanks, 11,836 artillery systems, 13,942 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 462,980 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.04.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 462980 (+1040) people,

tanks ‒ 7255 (+13) units,

combat armoured vehicles ‒ 13942 (+14) units,

artillery systems – 11836 (+28) units,

MLRS – 1049 (+1) units,

air defense systems ‒ 772 (+1) units,

aircraft – 348 (+0) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 9449 (+10),

cruise missiles ‒ 2118 (+1),

ships /boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 15949 (+57) units,

special equipment ‒ 1946 (+2)

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders attack enemy’s dugout with kamikaze drones. VIDEO