In morning, enemy launched missile attack on Cherkasy region, object of critical infrastructure was attacked

On the morning of April 25, the occupiers attacked the Cherkasy region - a damaged object of critical infrastructure, six people sought medical help.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Cherkasy RMA Ihor Taburets.

"In the morning, the enemy attacked our Cherkasy region. A complex anti-aircraft defense worked against a high-speed air target," the message says

According to preliminary information, a critical infrastructure facility in Cherkasy district was damaged.

"There are no casualties. Six people have sought medical help at the moment. All services are in place," Taburets said.

Also remind, on the morning of April 25, an air alert was announced in several regions.

Read more: During day, Russians fired on 4 communities in Sumy region: they used FPV drones, UAVs and artillery