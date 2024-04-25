Day in Kharkiv region: Russians carried out air strikes in four settlements

About 15 settlements of Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks: Veterynarne, Kudiivka, Hatyshche and others. Vesele, Bilyi Kolodiaz, Vovchansk and Kyrylivka came under aerial bombardment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

During the shelling of Hlushkivka village in Kupyansk district, 8 private households and a car trailer were damaged by the shelling, and a private house in Kruhliakivka village was on fire as a result of the shelling.

Russian troops shelled Slobozhanske twice in one hour with MLRS, damaging three private houses.

In Vovchansk, the shelling destroyed a shop, damaged a pharmacy building, 3 private houses, a garage, 3 outbuildings, and a cafe building.

In the village of Kyrylivka of Starosaltivska community, as a result of shelling by GABs, a lyceum building, the village council, 6 private houses, 3 outbuildings and 1 two-storey apartment building were damaged.

In Bilyi Kolodiaz village of Vovchansk community, a private house, two outbuildings and a two-storey apartment building were damaged by shelling with GABs.