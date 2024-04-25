Meeting to discuss Ukraine’s proposal to end war to be held in Qatar - Bloomberg

National security advisers and senior officials from around the world will meet in Doha over the weekend to discuss summit plans for Ukraine’s conditions for ending the war.

This is stated in a Bloomberg article, Censor.NET reports.

Officials from the G7 and the Global South will meet as part of a round of talks that pave the way for a high-level summit to be held in Switzerland in June.

Dozens of other Gulf states, the G20 and BRICS, an organisation that includes Brazil and India, have participated in a number of previous meetings. A smaller meeting took place in December 2023.

According to sources, the list of participants in the meeting in the Qatari capital has not yet been finalised. Russia has not been invited, and it is not yet clear whether China will be present.

Ukraine's partners believe that Beijing's participation is important for the success of the summit, given the influence that China has over Moscow.

China has only participated in one of the previous meetings, which took place in Saudi Arabia in August 2023. Beijing and several other BRICS countries insist that Russia should be invited to participate in the discussions.

