this was stated by the Commander of the Armed Forces of Great Britain, Admiral Tony Radakin, in an interview with the Financial Times.

He admitted that Ukraine faced a "difficult" struggle against an active Russian offensive and its defense was under the influence of pessimistic sentiments. However, he emphasized that such a gloomy "picture" of the war does not take into account long-term trends, which are more in favor of Kyiv. Among them, the latest military aid packages from the US and Europe, Ukraine's increasingly successful long-range strikes, as well as "the complete failure of Moscow to block Kyiv's vital export of grain through the Black Sea."

"The danger with any snap assessment of the big picture is that it [ignores] where we are now and where we're going to be in the next couple of years," Radakin said, adding that people should stop "doing good for Russia " and to believe that it "somehow has significant advantages".

Radakin did not express any obvious reservations about Ukrainian attacks and sabotage raids inside Russia.

"As Ukraine becomes more capable of long-range warfare ... its ability to continue deep operations will [increasingly] become a feature of the war," Radakin said, adding that such strikes "definitely have an effect."

After months of uncertainty about the West's strategy in Ukraine, Radakin spoke optimistically about a situation where all NATO countries are "talking about spending more money."

"I understand that all this is less comfortable if you are in Kyiv. You also have to admit that Russia was able to strike more effectively at long distances than last year," he said.

Radakin also responded to criticism that the West lacked a comprehensive plan to help Kyiv achieve victory and instead only provided it with enough military aid to prevent defeat.

"Don't expect anyone to publicly say, 'This is the plan,' and points A, B, and C will happen now," Radakin said.

Some elements of the military approach to Ukraine, he said, "will be hidden ... some will be dictated by tactical or operational advantage, and some will depend on more fundamental aspects."

Some of these factors "will mature much more strongly next year than this year," Radakin said.