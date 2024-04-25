Prosecutor General’s Office has closed more than 1.2 thousand proceedings against businesses, but only 2 of them belong to the BES, which "cuts off" entrepreneurs - Shabunin

No laws have been changed to close business proceedings, but they may be reopened later.

This was announced by the head of the AntAC Vitalii Shabunin, Censor.NET reports.

"The Prosecutor General boasted that as a result of the audit, he had closed every fifth criminal proceeding against businesses (1218 out of 6471). However, he made a mistake with the figures, because out of 1218 closed proceedings, only ... two were BES's. And it is mainly the Tatarivskyi BES that "cuts" business, not the National Police with its small-scale proceedings on, for example, street trading. But that's not even the point," he said.

According to Shabunin, not a single law has been changed or institutional change made to close the proceedings.

"It's just that constant scandals have forced the Prosecutor General to see what kind of hell his subordinates are raising.

Read more: MPs want to release corrupt officials from punishment as if exchanging it for military service - Shabunin

Firstly, this means that the problem is the unrestrained desire to "milk" the business, not the law. Because if the cases were simply closed, I assume that they were not opened to investigate crimes. If you are suddenly happy about the closure of these cases, you shouldn't be. Because they were closed EXCLUSIVELY because of public pressure. So they will be reopened in the same way when the pressure subsides. Manual control of law enforcement institutions is never sustainable or effective. Never.

Today, business has forced Kostin to deal with prosecutorial misconduct. Tomorrow, Kostin will be replaced, for example, with a conditional "kiper" and everything will go back to normal. The most effective way is to convert public pressure into systemic institutional changes. Closing even a thousand cases is a worthy result, but unfortunately, it is only temporary," concluded the AntAC head.

Read more: Shabunin: HACC will choose measure of restraint for ex-advisor of OP Shylo today, he may be exculpated as Tatarov was once done - Shabunin