Transfer of ATACMS to Ukraine is signal that support from US is unwavering - Ambassador Brink

The United States is committed to supporting Ukraine, as evidenced by the transfer of ATACMS long-range missiles.

Censor.NET reports.

"This month, the United States provided long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine at the behest of President Biden. This is another signal that our commitment to the defense of Ukraine is unwavering," the diplomat said.

The deputy spokesman of the US State Department confirmed that ATACMS long-range missiles were secretly transferred to Ukraine in early March as part of the previous aid package.

Biden's adviser Sullivan said that the US will continue to supply Ukraine with ATACMS missiles.

