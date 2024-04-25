Occupiers storm and destroy Chasiv Yar: Volunteer Yusupova asks for help in purchasing drones and electronic warfare equipment for Armed Forces. PHOTOS

Volunteer Natalia Yusupova is raising funds to purchase electronic warfare equipment and drones for the defenders of Chasiv Yar. Military hospitals also need funds for ALS machines.

"The battle for Chasiv Yar continues, there is not a single intact building left there. About 25,000 Russian soldiers are trying to storm the city. The situation is very difficult, there are many dead and wounded. The mother of a fallen soldier asks for help for her younger son's unit. They really need to buy 3 Rebs. The bill is for 129 thousand hryvnias. Mavic 3 pro drone -73 thousand UAH

There is an urgent need for frontline hospitals. For the severely wounded, we really need apparatus for external fixation, 80-100 units - about UAH 250,000," she said.

The volunteer also reported that she had paid for:



80 AZF devices - 200 thousand UAH;

Mavic 3 T quadcopter - UAH 198,800;

equipment for drone pilots - UAH 84,100

sleeping bags - 480;

binoculars - UAH 6,550;

two charging stations - UAH 96,350;

a trailer for transporting equipment - UAH 67,500;

drones, tablets, medicines.

Details for help:

PayPal - [email protected]

Private - 5168752017223390

Monobank - 5375411504293973 / UA753220010000026204306753142

References to the Bank

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/62bAtM3t8z

Card number Banks

5375 4112 0025 4253

