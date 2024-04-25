Explosion occurred in car park in Mykolaiv due to careless handling of ammunition: 2 soldiers were killed and two injured. Rescuers were injured

In Mykolaiv, an explosion occurred in a car park due to careless handling of ammunition. Two soldiers were killed and two were injured. Rescuers were also injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press service of SBI.

On 24 April, an explosion occurred in a car park in Mykolaiv when servicemen were carelessly transferring ammunition from one vehicle to another.

"The explosion killed two soldiers and wounded two others. The vehicles that were near the epicentre of the explosion also caught fire. While extinguishing the fire, another explosion occurred, injuring five rescuers who responded to the call," the statement said.

