Attack of Russian Federation on NATO will end in defeat for Moscow - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that Russia’s attack on NATO member states would end in defeat for Moscow.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Associated Press.

According to Sikorski, a Russian attack on NATO countries will end in defeat for Moscow, while the Alliance should strengthen its defenses.

The minister also said that Russia is lying when it says that Poland wants to annex parts of western Ukraine

Speaking in Ukrainian, he said: "Lviv is Ukraine."

