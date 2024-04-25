Ruscists massively shelled Donetsk region: 1 person was killed, 4 were wounded

In the morning, Russian occupiers massively shelled the central part of Donetsk region, killing 1 person and wounding 4 others.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET informs.

"The central part of the region has been under massive hostile shelling since the morning. We know for sure about one person killed in Ocheretyne. Four people were wounded in Krasnohorivka - all of them were taken to hospitals. Another 1 person was wounded in Hirnyk of the Kurakhiv community," the statement said.

The Russians also shelled Novooleksandrivka and Vozdvyzhenka of the Hrodivska community - the consequences of these attacks are being established.

