Lithuania should help Ukraine return men of conscription age - Minister of Defense Kasciunas

Lithuania can assist Ukraine in returning men of the conscription age. However, first, it is worth waiting to see how this procedure will be implemented in Poland.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Lithuania Laurinas Kasciunas, RBC-Ukraine reports with reference to Delfi.

The head of the Lithuanian Defense Department admits that it is necessary to think about how to help Ukraine return men of military age who left the country.

According to the minister, Lithuania is not yet considering specific measures for this and is monitoring what decisions Poland will make.

"The direction is correct. (…) What measures this will turn into, it is probably difficult to say yet. Apparently, it will be necessary to talk about it concretely," Kaschyunas told journalists in the Seimas on Thursday.

The Minister of Defense of Lithuania assured that no one will collect and take men to Ukraine. However, he noted that they can be limited, for example, in social payments, work permits, and documents.

"So, let's wait and see. What option they will offer, maybe it will be suitable for Lithuania as well," added Kasciunas.

THE RETURN OF MEN OF CONSCRIPTION AGE TO UKRAINE

As a reminder, this week Ukraine stopped issuing new passports to men of military age living abroad.

On the same day, Polish Defense Minister Kosyniak-Kamys said that the country is ready to help Ukraine return men of conscription age.