European Parliament calls for non-recognition of Putin’s "election" results in Russia

The European Parliament adopts a resolution condemning the pseudo-election of the Russian President.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP.

The resolution was supported by 493 MEPs. In it, they call it a "farce" and call on EU member states and the international community not to recognize the results of the Russian "elections", as they were held, among other things, in the occupied territories of Ukraine, and were neither free nor fair in Russia.

The parliamentarians stressed that the sole purpose of this imitation of the voting process was to legitimize Putin's continued power, internal repression and war against Ukraine.

The text specifically expressed regret that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had stepped back from the EU's general line and congratulated Putin on his "victory."

MEPs are calling on EU countries to limit relations with Putin's Russia to issues that are essential for regional security or related to humanitarian and human rights protection, such as prisoner exchanges, the release of political prisoners, or the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia.

"Members of the European Parliament call on the EU and its Member States to continue to actively support independent Russian civil society organizations, independent media and human rights defenders, and to actively engage with and offer support to the Russian democratic opposition," the communiqué reads.

