Ruscists attacked Sumy infrastructure with GAB. All necessary services are working at site of attack - RMA

Today, on April 25, the Russian occupiers used the GAB, striking the infrastructure of the city of Sumy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"All necessary services are working at the site. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Russian terrorists, disregarding the rules of war and international conventions, continue to commit crimes against the civilian population of Sumy region," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian occupation forces fired a missile toward Sumy. An explosion was heard in the city.

