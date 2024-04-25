Kremlin is lying about Poland’s alleged plans to annex part of Ukraine’s territories - Foreign Minister Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Warsaw has no territorial claims to Ukraine, as Russian propaganda claims. The Polish minister emphasized in Ukrainian that Lviv and other regions of the country are Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RMF.

Russia wants to quarrel Ukrainians and Poles

"Russia is lying about Poland's alleged plans to annex part of Ukraine. Donbas is Ukraine; Crimea is Ukraine. Lviv, Volyn, former Eastern Galicia are also Ukraine. That is why I am repeating this (in Ukrainian - ed.) so that the Kremlin can hear it: Lviv is Ukraine," Sikorski said.

The Polish Foreign Minister emphasized that Russian leaders and propagandists want to divide Poles and Ukrainians.

Poland should play an important role in Ukraine's recovery

He noted that Poland has joined the G7 declaration on mutual long-term commitments to Ukraine to increase the effectiveness of actions.

Sikorski noted that as a neighboring country, military, humanitarian and energy center, Warsaw wants to participate in the formation of these commitments, and not watch from the sidelines, as others do.

The Minister noted that Polish companies have an important role to play in rebuilding Ukraine's economy and infrastructure.

The Polish foreign minister emphasized that the position of the Commissioner for the Restoration of Ukraine had been created to support their efforts. A representative office of the United Nations Office for Project Services will also start operating in Poland in the near future.

Russia must be held accountable for the damage it has done to Ukraine so far. Effective EU sanctions are an important tool in the fight against the aggressor, Sikorski added.

It should be noted that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian propaganda has been systematically spreading fakes about Poland's alleged intention to seize part of the territory of western Ukraine.