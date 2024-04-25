Ukrainians who are trying to avoid mobilization are least in center of country - poll by Democratic Initiatives Foundation. INFOGRAPHICS
The highest intention to avoid mobilization is widespread in the east of the country, and the lowest - in the center.
These are the results of a poll conducted by the Democratic Initiatives Foundation, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, in eastern Ukraine, 39% of respondents said that most of their friends of mobilization age are trying to avoid it.
In the south of Ukraine, this share is 32%, in the west - 29%. It was the lowest in the center - 15%.
In general, 47% of Ukrainians say that some of their acquaintances are ready to be mobilized, while others avoid it. 25% said that the majority of their environment is trying to avoid mobilization. 10% say that their friends are mostly ready to be mobilized. 18% found it difficult to answer this question.
What if the war drags on?
Regarding actions in case the war drags on, 35% of Ukrainians are ready to provide all possible non-military assistance, 24% will just try to survive. 9% are ready to join the Defense Forces if the fighting approaches their town or village, 7% - if they are mobilized.
Who conducted the poll and how
The survey was conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation in cooperation with the Razumkov Center sociological service on March 21-27, 2024 in the government-controlled areas of Ukraine. 2020 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password