Rada supports draft law on establishing Register of Victims of Russian Armed Aggression

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading the draft law No. 10256 on the registration of persons whose lives and health were damaged as a result of Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Legislative initiative No. 10256 was supported by 295 votes.

What does draft law No. 10256 provide for?

The draft law proposes to define the legal and organizational framework for the establishment and functioning of the State Register of Persons Affected by the Russian Armed Aggression against Ukraine.

The Register will include:

registration of citizens whose lives and health were harmed as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine;

information exchanges between state information systems, in terms of exchanges of information on recording damage to the life and health of citizens caused as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine;

accounting of expenditures of the state and local budgets, budgets of social funds related to the provision of assistance and support to citizens affected by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

