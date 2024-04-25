Ukrainians will be able to stay in Germany with invalid passports

The issuance of a temporary residence permit does not require a citizen to have a valid passport.

According to Censor.NET, citing DW, a representative of the Berlin Senate said this in response to a request from the publication.

It is noted that the granting or extension of a temporary residence permit to Ukrainian refugees in Germany does not require them to have a valid passport. The main thing is that the German authorities have at least some opportunity to establish their identity.

The Senate representative emphasizes that the right to stay in the country and all related opportunities remain in force regardless of the decision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to temporarily suspend the provision of consular services for Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 who are abroad.

In addition, if a Ukrainian embassy or consulate refuses to issue or renew a passport to a citizen of Ukraine solely on the grounds of his or her failure to complete military service, the Berlin Landesamt für Einwanderung (Land Office for Foreigners) may issue a passport-replacement travel document for traveling abroad.

However, the Senate representative adds, this will be done only in exceptional cases, as the rules for foreigners' stay in Germany allow immigration authorities to issue German replacement documents to persons of military age if they can prove that they have a valid reason for traveling. Military duty itself is considered a thoroughly acceptable civic duty in Germany.

"Appropriate paid applications for a German travel document will be carefully checked and most commonly rejected," he added.

Suspension of consular services for Ukrainians abroad

On April 23, the State Enterprise Document suspended issuing documents abroad "for technical reasons".

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the main priority now is to protect Ukraine from destruction. And staying abroad does not relieve a citizen of his or her duties to the homeland.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that the provision of consular services is limited temporarily. They promise to resume it in accordance with changes in the legislation on military registration.

