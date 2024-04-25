Air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to MiG-31K takeoff (updated)
Air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K fighter jet.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
According to the Air Force, a MiG-31K fighter jet, which is a carrier of the Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, took off in Russia.
As of 5:16 p.m., all-clear signal has been given.
