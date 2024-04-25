There are no signs of formation of offensive groups of Russian troops in South - OC "South"

At present, the Ukrainian military has not recorded any signs of the Russian army’s offensive groups in the southern direction.

This was stated by Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Operational Command "South", during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Russians are trying to cause maximum damage to Kherson, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions.

"These are Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, whose southern outskirts are periodically affected by the use of drones and shelling from Kinburn, and Odesa, which is also attacked with rocket weapons," Pletenchuk noted.

"The enemy pursues the aim of destroying infrastructure and does not stop trying to find and destroy the locations of military units... The results of destroying drones are very high. The results of work on missile weapons are worse. There is a shortage of air defense systems," the spokesman said.

According to him, the Russians have increased the number of aircraft and reconnaissance drones in the Black Sea. In this way, the enemy is trying to compensate for the inability of the fleet to go to sea.

"Enemy aircraft are present in the Black Sea, these are different types of aircraft, ranging from the latest Sukhoi models to MiGs, ANs, even outdated BE-12s. This is how the enemy is trying to compensate for the inability to go to sea. They also compensate for the lack of ships with mobile launchers," Pletenchuk summarized.

