Macron: Precondition for Europe’s security is that Russia does not win war

A necessary condition for security in Europe is that Russia does not win a war against Ukraine.

This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking at the Sorbonne University in Paris, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

Conditions for Europe's security

"An indispensable condition for our security is that Russia does not win the aggressive war it is waging in Ukraine. I fully accept the choice I made in Paris on February 26 to restore strategic uncertainty," Macron said.

The French President emphasized that Ukraine is a prerequisite for European security.

"Do we have any restrictions? No, we do not. That is why we must be reliable, deter, be present and continue our efforts," the French leader emphasized.

A new paradigm for European defense

Macron called on Europe to create a new paradigm for the reliable defense of the continent. In his opinion, Europe's defense needs to be filled with "real content," as this is a condition for restoring the common security system.

"Does this mean we need a missile defense shield? Perhaps. Or by increasing our defense capabilities, and if so, which ones? Absolutely. That is why, in the coming months, I will invite all our partners to develop this European defense initiative," the French president said.

On February 26, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a working meeting of about 20 European leaders that NATO could send troops to help Ukraine. The French president's statements provoked a negative reaction from the governments of the allied countries, whose leaders were quick to assure that they would not send troops. Russian President Putin's spokesman Peskov said that if NATO troops are on the territory of Ukraine, a war between Russia and NATO is inevitable.