Zelenskyy holds meeting of Headquarters: protection of facilities, situation at front, weapons production

On April 25, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

"I held a meeting of Headquarters. Today, the main issue is protection.

There was a large and detailed report by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the protection of vital facilities for the country - not only energy, but also social, security, transportation, communications, etc. In all sectors and with all means available to us: engineering, air defense and electronic warfare. I have made the relevant instructions and set deadlines for implementation," Zelenskyy said.

Other issues discussed at the meeting of Headquarters included the situation at the front and weapons production.

"We also received a report from the front. The main directions, our actions and the enemy's likely actions, and the provision of the troops with everything they need.

Read more: Zelenskyy holds meeting of Headquarters: Most important topics are frontline and energy

The third issue is contracts. We continue to strengthen our own manufacturers. In this area, we are working with partners to manufacture weapons in Ukraine at foreign expense. This industry is helping us to survive now and has a huge export prospect after the victory. We are doing our best to promote its development. I will receive a report on new contracts for the reporting period once a week," the President said.