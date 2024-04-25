Group of Ukrainian children is expected to return home - Lubinets after visit to Qatar

Ukraine, through Qatar’s mediation, handed over to Russia a list with the names of 561 Ukrainian children held in Russia. After that, a group of children is expected to return home.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"In two days we have a number of results of the negotiations in Qatar. I will also once again refute the Russian propaganda: we are negotiating with the mediation of Qatar, there were no direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia," the ombudsman said.

Return of Ukrainian children

A group of Ukrainian children is expected to return home.

"We are not disclosing details at the moment, because our position is that when children are in Ukraine, we publicly announce their return," Lubinets added.

In addition, we handed over the list of 561 Ukrainian children that we had given to Qatar. Ukraine was informed that it is already being processed by the Russian side.

"We discussed the return of so-called 'status' children: orphans and children deprived of parental care. We emphasized that legally there is no difference between biological parents and official adoptive parents or guardians. Therefore, Russia is obliged to return the children, regardless of their status. Qatar has also agreed to accept the first list of orphans and children deprived of parental care and to work on the issue of their return to Ukraine. I would like to note that according to our data, there may be more than 3,600 such children," explained the Commissioner.

Read more: Qatar and Ukraine expand cooperation to return Ukrainians, - Lubinets

Return of civilians

The issue of returning home civilians illegally detained by the Russian Federation is constantly in the focus of the Ombudsman's work with the international community.

"For example, Qatar has agreed to participate in negotiations with Russia on the return of civilians illegally detained by Russia," Lubinets summarized.

As Censor.NET previously reported, Dmytro Lubinets is on a working visit to Qatar.