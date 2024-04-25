Russian invaders who returned from Ukraine have killed and injured more than 200 people in Russia over two years - Russian media

In two years, the number of victims of the Russian military who returned to Russia from Ukraine has exceeded two hundred, with more than 100 people killed and the rest seriously injured.

This was calculated by Verstka after studying media reports and court data.

The journalists found that over the past two years, 91 convicts pardoned for participating in the war against Ukraine and 84 Russian military personnel who took part in the war in Ukraine committed crimes that resulted in death or injury in Russia.

Crimes with human victims were committed by Russian occupiers who returned to Russia.

Thus, over the past two years, the Russian occupiers who returned from the war in Ukraine have committed at least 84 crimes with human victims, including 55 murders that killed 76 people, 18 cases of grievous bodily harm that killed 18 people, and 9 traffic violations that killed 11 people.

The most "common" crime with deaths and injuries was the intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm. The Russian occupiers who returned from the war in Ukraine committed at least 87 such crimes, resulting in 18 deaths and 70 serious injuries.

Moreover, as the journalists found out, at least 24 of the 45 pardoned convicts who fought in Ukraine and were killed again were repeat offenders.

Most crimes have a domestic motive or are committed because of alcohol consumption. While drinking alcohol together, Russian occupiers who have returned from the war in Ukraine attack their friends, neighbors, or strangers. Most often, their relatives are also under mortal threat.

Out of 134 published verdicts analyzed by journalists, in two-thirds of them, judges took into account participation in the war as a mitigating circumstance. In 42 cases, the courts also took into account the "illegal behavior of the victims" as a mitigating circumstance.

Earlier, the State Duma of the Russian Federation asked Russians not to be afraid of convicts who returned from the war in Ukraine: "A very, very small percentage returns."