Three people killed and four wounded in shelling of Udachne in Donetsk region - RMA

On April 25, Russian shelling of the village of Udachne in the Donetsk region killed three people and injured four others.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"3 dead and 4 wounded - this is the situation in Udachne as of 6:00 p.m.," the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

According to him, the Russians struck the village this afternoon. The administrative building, a cultural center, a coffee shop and about 20 private houses were damaged.

As Censor.NET reported, the Russian military once again attacked the Donetsk region with missiles and artillery.

