AFU General Staff: 93 combat engagements were recorded over last day, enemy attacks in Avdiivka direction mostly

The 792nd day of Russia’s large-scale armed aggression against our country continues. During the day, 93 combat engagements were recorded.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 50 air strikes, fired 45 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other civilian infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas and conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities. He conducted an air strike on the city of Sumy. More than 20 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Karpovychi in the Chernihiv region; Uralove, Manukhivka, Basivka, Ponomarenky in the Sumy region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, our troops repelled nine attacks in the areas of Berestove in the Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Pishchane in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Druzheliubivka in the Kharkiv region; Makiivka, Serebrianskyi forestry in the Luhansk region; Terny, Zarichne in the Donetsk region. The enemy conducted an air strike near Borova in the Kharkiv region. More than 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling, including Makiivka in the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Torske in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Novyi, Spirne, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical situation. Also, the enemy conducted air strikes near Mykolaivka, Chasiv Yar, Spirne, Dyliivka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 23 attacks in the areas of Ocheretyne, Umanske, Nevelske, Keramik, Berdychi, and Netailove in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to force our units out of their positions. The enemy also launched air strikes near the towns of Kalynove, Semenivka, Karlivka, Novohrodivka, Yevhenivka, Oleksandropil, Arkhanhelske, and Novokalynove in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Keramik, Arkhanhelske, Soloviove, and Umanske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Vodiane in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 14 times. The enemy launched an air strike near Urozhaine in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Paraskoviivka in the Donetsk region.

Hostilities in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders once near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Chervone, Bilohiria, Robotyne, and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to force our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, he made 3 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region. He carried out air strikes near the settlements of Kachkarivka and Ivanivka in the Kherson region. About 20 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Novotiahynka, Tokarivka in the Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 2 control points, 8 areas of concentration of personnel and 3 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile troops struck 1 area of enemy concentration.