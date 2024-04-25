It’s not too late for Ukraine’s victory, more support is on way, but allies must accelerate - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg explained to the allies that Ukraine’s chances of winning the war waged against it by Russia depend on the speed of military support for Kyiv.

Stoltenberg said this during a speech at an event in Berlin on April 25, Censor.NET reports citing Evropeiska Pravda.

The Secretary-General believes that in recent months "NATO allies have not provided the support they promised" to Kyiv.

"But it is not too late for Ukraine's victory, because more support is on the way," he added.

Stoltenberg reminded that the US Congress recently approved additional funding to help Ukraine, and other NATO members, including the UK, Germany and the Netherlands, have announced new aid packages.

"It is now our duty to turn these commitments into real deliveries of weapons and ammunition - and to do so quickly," he emphasized.

As a reminder, on April 24, US President Joe Biden signed a Ukraine aid bill. On the same day, the Pentagon announced a new $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine.