Over 114 combat engagements took place in frontline yesterday, over 30 enemy attacks were repelled in Avdiivka sector alone - General Staff

The occupiers intensified their attacks in the Kupyansk and Lyman sectors, where the enemy significantly increased the number of attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the General Staff of AFU in the morning report.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 75 air strikes, fired 66 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities.

Over the past day, the following localities were hit by air strikes: Sumy; Udy, Lyptsi, Male Vesele, Pletenivka, Okhrimivka, Vodiane, Borova in Kharkiv region; Mykolaivka, Chasiv Yar, Spirne, Diliivka, Vyimka, Kalynove, Semenivka, Karlivka, Novohrodivka, Yevhenivka, Berdychi, Oleksandropil, Arkhanhelske, Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Urozhaine in Donetsk region; Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region; Kachkarivka, Ivanivka in Kherson region.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled 10 attacks near Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy conducted 20 attacks near Druzheliubivka in Kharkiv region; Makiivka, Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region; Torske, Terny, Zarichne in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 26 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhniokamianske, Novyi, Mykolaivka, Vyimka, Spirne, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled more than 30 attacks in the areas of Ocheretyne, Umanske, Nevelske, Keramik, Berdychi and Netailove in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka and Vodiane in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 19 times.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice near Staromaiorske in Donetsk region and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Thus, over the past day, it made three unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

Strikes on the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 2 control points, 8 areas of personnel concentration and 3 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile troops destroyed 1 command post and 1 area of enemy concentration.

