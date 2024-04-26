Enemy tries to encircle Chasiv Yar, but has no success - UAV strike commander Fedorenko

Chasiv Yar is now fully held by the Defence Forces, and there are no occupants in the village. The Russians are also storming in the direction of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivske, trying to level the battle lines, but they have not had any tactical success on the battlefield.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the "AHILLES" battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, Yuriy Fedorenko, on the air of the telethon.

"As for Chasiv Yar, active fighting is taking place in Bohdanivka and Ivanivske. The enemy is trying to encircle Chasiv Yar, but has not had any success over the past 7 days. Every street and every house is being fought for. The defence forces are making significant progress in holding their positions. Russian propaganda also points out that some soldiers of the Russian occupation forces are allegedly walking around Chasiv Yar. This is all false," he said.

Over the past day, the enemy carried out about 30 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders, during which they lost not only personnel but also equipment - light armoured vehicles, armoured vehicles, and vehicles providing logistics.

Vehicles providing logistics are clearly and reliably destroyed by the Defence Forces, in particular by FPV drones. Thus, sometimes after massive assaults, when the enemy has suffered significant losses in equipment, it resorts to various tactics, including bringing personnel on two-wheeled motorcycles to the front line. I saw this for the first time in the Bakhmut sector a week ago, but the enemy is trying to use this tactic actively," said Fedorenko.

On 25 April, National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk said that Russian invaders were attempting to attack from the flanks from settlements around Chasovyi Yar and were actively using artillery.

