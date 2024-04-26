"Ramstein" will focus on work of 8 coalitions in support of Ukraine - "servant of people" Chernev

Today’s meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defence ("Ramstein" format) will focus on the activities of the eight coalitions supporting Ukraine.

This was announced by MP, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence ("Servant of the People" faction) Yehor Chernev during a telethon.

"The work of the 'Ramstein' format will focus on the work of coalitions that have been created over the past year. Let me remind you that there are eight of them - from the Armoured Coalition to the Drone Coalition.

Now, different countries that are part of the 'Ramstein' format are uniting in those coalitions in which they can be most capable and provide the greatest assistance," Chernev said.

According to him, the agenda will also include "shells, air defence systems and missiles for them, armoured vehicles and long-range missiles".

"The same 300-kilometre ATACAMS that we asked for, I think, should be there," Chernev added.

20th meeting in the Ramstein format

As a reminder, Ukraine's Defence Minister Umerov said that following the Ramstein, Ukraine and its partners agreed to supply F-16s, ammunition, drones, air defence systems, etc.

