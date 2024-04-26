Twenty-four hours in Kherson region: more than 20 settlements came under hostile fire, 7 people were wounded

Over the past day, the enemy fired at Beryslav, Bilozerka, Mykhailivka, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Odradokamianka, Osokorivka, Veletenske, Kizomys, Ivanivka, Novotiahynka, Tokarivka, Zolota Balka, Stanislav, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Kachkarivka, Novovorontsovka, Olhivka and the city of Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military District Administration.

"The Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, a multi-storey building and 6 private houses were damaged. A shopping centre, a kindergarten, an agricultural enterprise and cars were hit.

As a result of Russian aggression, 6 people were injured," the statement said.

On the morning of 26 April, the occupiers fired on the village of Veletenske, Kherson region.

"In the morning, Russian troops attacked the village of Veletenske. A 34-year-old man who was in his own home at the time of the shelling was injured. He received an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his arm. An ambulance team took the victim to hospital," the Kherson Military District Administration reported.

Watch more: Ruscists twice fired at kindergartens in Kherson. VIDEO