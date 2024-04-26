Ukraine returns bodies of 140 fallen defenders

Ukraine managed to return 140 bodies of defenders who fought in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson sectors.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

"As a result of repatriation activities, 140 fallen Ukrainian defenders were returned to Ukraine.

In particular, we managed to repatriate 112 bodies of the Defenders who fought in the Donetsk sector, 20 fallen soldiers in the Luhansk sector, 5 bodies of the Defenders from the Sumy sector, 2 fallen soldiers from the Zaporizhzhia sector and one from the Kherson sector," the statement said.

According to the Coordination Headquarters, the fallen were returned thanks to the cooperation of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War with the Joint Centre of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Central Military Command), the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other representatives of the security and defence sector of Ukraine.

Special thanks for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to the designated state institutions. Representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic experts will identify the victims. After identification, the bodies of our defenders will be handed over to their families for a decent burial," the headquarters added.

