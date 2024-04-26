Ministry of Defense on priorities at "Ramstein-21" meeting: Supply of ATACMS and ammunition to Ukraine

The priorities of today’s meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be the issue of supplying Ukraine with ATACMS missiles and projectiles of various calibers.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense Dmytro Lazutkin on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to "RBC-Ukraine".

According to him, at "Ramstein" it will be about the adjustment of the supply of military aid to Ukraine and the development of logistics algorithms.

"First of all, it will be about the supply of weapons, about the supply of projectiles of various calibers, in particular 155-mm. It is also about the fact that ATACMS ammunition will be supplied to Ukraine," he said.

Lazutkin reminded that on the eve of the "Ramstein" meeting, the allies announced new aid packages for Ukraine, in particular the USA and Great Britain.

"Within the $1 billion (new aid package from the US, - ed.) that is already working, if we talk about the aid that is coming, then there are ammunition for HIMARS and shells, and Bradley armored vehicles, which are effectively working on the battlefield," added the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense.

"Ramstein" meeting on April 26

The 21st meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein format) will be held today. It will be in virtual communication mode.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that the meeting would discuss the fastest way to overcome the difficulties and problems that have accumulated over half a year when Ukraine was waiting for a decision on American support.