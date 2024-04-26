AFU General Staff: 79 combat engagements were recorded over last day, enemy attacks mostly in Avdiivka direction

The 793rd day of Russia’s large-scale armed aggression against our country continues. Over the last day, 79 combat engagements were registered.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 67 air strikes, fired 54 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas.

The situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas and conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities. It carried out air strikes on the city of Sumy and in the areas of Volfyne in the Sumy region; Derhachi, Vysoka Yaruha, Lyptsi, Ohirtseve and Vodiane in the Kharkiv region. More than 20 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Khrinivka, Yeline, Huta-Studenetska, Lubiane and Buchky in the Chernihiv region; Prohres, Starykove, Bilopillia and Bilovody in the Sumy region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, our troops repelled 7 attacks near Kyslivka and Berestove in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region. The enemy launched air strikes near Pishchane and Hlushkivka in the Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 9 attacks in the area of Serebrianskyi forestry in the Luhansk region; Terny and south of Zarichne in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling, including Makiivka in the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Torske in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops repelled 8 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Vyimka, Spirne and Ivanivske, in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve their tactical position. The enemy also conducted air strikes near Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 23 attacks in the areas of Arkhanhelske, Keramik, Ocheretyne, Semenivka, Umanske, Kalynove in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions. The enemy also launched air strikes near Novobakhmutivka and Memryk in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Keramik, Arkhanhelske and Soloviove in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Prechystivka and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 12 times. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

Hostilities in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 3 times near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Chervone, Bilohiria, and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to force our units out of the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, with the support of aviation, he carried out 3 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region. He conducted an air strike near the village of Tomaryne in the Kherson region. About 20 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Novotiahynka, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Kizomys, Tokarivka in the Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Missile troops struck 2 areas of concentration of personnel, 1 radar station, 3 air defense facilities, 1 electronic warfare station, and 1 enemy logistics depot.