Austin: US allocates $6 billion for military aid package for Ukraine

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin announces an additional $6 billion in military aid for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"I am pleased to announce today an additional $6 billion in funding under our Security Assistance Initiative. This will enable us to procure new opportunities for Ukraine from American industry. This is the largest security assistance package that we have allocated to date," Austin said at a press conference after the 21st meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (Ramstein format).

According to the Pentagon Chief, the aid package will include critical missiles for Ukraine's Patriot and NASAMS air defence systems, additional anti-drone systems and support equipment, as well as "significant amounts" of artillery and air-to-ground munitions, maintenance and support.

"In summary, this week's announcements underscore America's continued commitment to Ukraine's defence," Austin said.

On April 24, the U.S. Department of Defense announces a $1 billion security and defense assistance package for Ukraine after President Joe Biden signs a law on aid to Ukraine.