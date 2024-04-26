Canada allocates $2.3 million for Ukrainian production of drones for Armed Forces

Canada will allocate about $2.3 million to pay for the Ukrainian production of combat drones for the needs of the Armed Forces. Canada will also provide an additional $10 million for a Czech initiative to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Canada following a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Canada allocates $3 million to Ukraine for the production of drones by Ukraine's own defense industry. For the first time, Canada is allocating funds for the production of military drones directly in Ukraine and is doing so in cooperation with the United Kingdom," the statement said.

It is noted that Canada will also allocate an additional 13 million Canadian dollars (about 10 million US dollars) for the Czech initiative to produce and purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine from third countries.

"These funds are allocated in addition to the $40 million announced last month, so Canada's total contribution to the Czech initiative reaches more than $53 million (more than $40 million - ed.)," the ministry said.

In addition, Canada will provide Ukraine with 100 more Teledyne FLIR drones, in addition to the 800 previously promised. "Delivery of these drones will begin in May," the defense ministry assured.