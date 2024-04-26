Pentagon reveals contents of new $6 billion military aid package for Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense has revealed the contents of a new military aid package for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Pentagon press service.

As noted, the assistance package provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) includes contracts with industry and related procurement.

The new $6 billion aid package for Ukraine will include:

additional ammunition for the Patriot air defense system;

additional ammunition for air defense missile systems (NASAMS);

equipment for integration of Western launchers, missiles and radars with Ukraine's air defense systems;

equipment and systems for countering UAVs;

ammunition for laser-guided missile systems;

multifunctional radars;

anti-artillery radars;

additional ammunition for high mobility artillery systems (HIMARS);

artillery shells of 155 mm and 152 mm caliber;

high-precision aircraft munitions;

unmanned aerial systems Switchblade and Puma (UAS);

tactical vehicles for towing weapons and equipment;

explosive munitions;

components to support Ukrainian production of UAVs and other capabilities;

small arms and additional ammunition for small arms;

ancillary items and support for training, maintenance and sustainment activities.

On April 24, the U.S. Department of Defense announces a $1 billion security and defense assistance package for Ukraine after President Joe Biden signs a law on aid to Ukraine.