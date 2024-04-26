ENG
Belgium to allocate 200 million euros to Germany’s initiative to find air defense systems for Ukraine

Бельгія виділить 200 млн євро на ініціативу Німеччини з пошуку ППО для України

After a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense (Ramstein format) on April 26, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder announced additional assistance to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense.

According to Dedonder, Belgium will provide Ukraine with missiles for air defense systems from its own stocks (without specifying which ones and how many), and will also allocate 200 million euros to participate in the German initiative to supply air defense systems, Censor.NET reports citing Evropean Pravda.

"We will remain mobilized in the coming weeks to support Ukraine. Our message remains unchanged: the day Russia stops its invasion and gives up the illegally occupied territories, the conflict will end," the Belgian defense minister added.

