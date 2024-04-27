One of Russian missiles fell 15 km from border with Poland - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that on the night of April 27, one of the Russian missiles that attacked Ukraine fell 15 km from the Polish border.

Tusk wrote about this on the social network X.

"Dozens of bombs and rockets fell on Lviv region today. One of them is 15 km from our border," the Polish minister said.

At the same time, Tusk criticized former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, a leading politician of the opposition Law and Justice party.

"At this time, Morawiecki is developing a joint anti-European strategy with pro-Putin far-right politicians in Budapest. Stupidity? Treason? Or both?" he added.

Mass shelling of Ukraine on April 27

It should be noted that on the night of April 27, during an air alert, the Lviv region survived an attack by cruise missiles of various classes and "Kindzhal" aeroballistic missiles.

The enemy attacked 2 objects of critical energy infrastructure in the Lviv region. In other regions, there are also hits on energy infrastructure objects.