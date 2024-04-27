ENG
Japan joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children

Японія долучилася до коаліції з повернення українських дітей

Japan has joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children Deported by Russia.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the coalition is now supported by all G7 member states.

"With such powerful assistance from international partners, we will multiply our efforts and ensure the quality implementation of the fourth point of the Ukrainian peace formula, 'Release of prisoners and deportees,'" the statement said.

The Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children was launched in Kyiv on 2 February 2024. It is a joint initiative of Ukraine and Canada. The coalition has already been joined by 36 countries.

