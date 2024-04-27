Ukraine did not ask Poland for help in extradition of men - Ambassador Zvarych

Official Kyiv did not ask Poland for help in returning men of military age from abroad.

This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Zvarych in an interview with TVN 24, Censor.NET reports.

Checking men abroad

According to the ambassador, Ukraine now wants to check the number of men of military age abroad.

"That is why we have a new mobilisation act, which stipulates that within 60 days of its entry into force, every person of military age must appear and verify their data at the military registration and enlistment office," Zvarych said.

Is it possible to register for military service remotely?

Asked whether Ukraine would need assistance in transporting those citizens whose documents would be overdue, Zvarych said that Kyiv had not yet asked the Polish side for such assistance and that it would have to wait.

"Let's wait. I think everything will go well, without panic," the Ukrainian ambassador to Poland added.

When asked whether the men would have to return to Ukraine to register for military service, the ambassador said that this was not necessary.

"We have temporarily suspended acceptance of new applications from men of conscription age in order to prepare technically. When the new law comes into force, everyone will know how to update their data. There is an idea that this could be done remotely," Zvarych explained.

Staying in countries with expired documents

According to Zvarych, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is expected to publish detailed information on the new rules of mobilisation registration for Ukrainians living abroad in the near future.

In response to the fact that Berlin will allow Ukrainian men of conscription age to continue to stay in Germany with invalid passports, the diplomat noted that "it is a sovereign decision of each country how to treat citizens of other countries."

"We cannot force anything. For us, the main thing is that the implementation of the mobilisation act is effective and transparent, so that everyone knows what it is about. That is why we are working to explain to our citizens what it is all about," added Ambassador Zvarych.

Suspension of consular services for men of military age

The government has banned the sending of foreign passports and passports of Ukrainian citizens abroad. Conscripts will now be able to obtain them only in Ukraine.

Against this backdrop, Germany announced that the decision to suspend consular services for Ukrainian men of military age will not affect their refugee status.

At the same time, Lithuania admits that it may facilitate the return of men of military age to Ukraine. They state that they have not yet considered specific scenarios and are monitoring Poland's actions in this regard.

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that his country could help Ukraine return conscripts home. He noted that the Poles are outraged when they see Ukrainians of military age "in hotels and cafes".

At the same time, Poland's Interior Ministry promised to extend temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees who do not have passports.

The US stated that Washington has no decision or official position on Ukraine's attempt to return conscripts. However, the US government respects Kyiv's right to determine its own policy.