Air defense destroyed 4 "Shahed" and one UAV of unknown type - Air Force

On the night of April 28, the enemy attacked with 4 "Shahed-131/136" type UAVs from Cape Chauda - Crimea, an anti-aircraft guided missile S-300 from the Belgorod region and 5 unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the occupied Kherson region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"As a result of combat work by anti-aircraft missile units and calculations of mobile fire groups of the Air Force, all four "Shaheds" were destroyed in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, and Kirovohrad regions. One unmanned aerial vehicle of an unknown type was destroyed by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in Mykolaiv Oblast," the message says.

Also remind, on the evening of April 27, explosions rang out in the Kyiv region, air defense was working.

